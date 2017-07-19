Lamb Chops with Burnt-Bread Salsa Verde 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2017

To make bright and tangy salsa verde even more delicious, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple adds a slice of burned bread to it, which deepens and intensifies the flavors. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1/2-inch-thick slice  (2 ounces) of rustic boule or other hearty bread 
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley 
  • 1 cup lightly packed arugula 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 16 lamb rib chops 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until burned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then tear into small pieces. Transfer to a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs.  Add the parsley, arugula, lemon juice, capers, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons of water and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, gradually add the 3/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Transfer the salsa to  a bowl; season generously with salt and black pepper.  

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat  a grill pan. Season the lamb chops with salt and black  pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and medium-rare, about 6 minutes total.  Transfer to a platter and serve with the salsa verde.

Make Ahead

The burnt bread salsa verde can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving. 

Serve With

Grilled zucchini and yellow summer squash.

