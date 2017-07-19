Lamb Chops with Burnt-Bread Salsa Verde 

Step 1

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until burned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then tear into small pieces. Transfer to a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add the parsley, arugula, lemon juice, capers, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons of water and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, gradually add the 3/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Transfer the salsa to a bowl; season generously with salt and black pepper.