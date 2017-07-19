Lamb Chops with Burnt-Bread Salsa Verde 

To make bright and tangy salsa verde even more delicious, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple adds a slice of burned bread to it, which deepens and intensifies the flavors. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until burned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then tear into small pieces. Transfer to a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add the parsley, arugula, lemon juice, capers, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons of water and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, gradually add the 3/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Transfer the salsa to a bowl; season generously with salt and black pepper.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the lamb chops with salt and black pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and medium-rare, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a platter and serve with the salsa verde.
Grilled zucchini and yellow summer squash.
Review Body: This is awesome recipe! Thank you
Date Published: 2017-07-31