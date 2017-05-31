Lamb Burgers with Onion Soup Aioli 
John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2017

 Instead of putting caramelized onions on these tasty lamb burgers, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple whisks onion soup mix into mayonnaise for a very playful and delicious spread. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise  
  • 1 tablespoon prepared onion soup mix, such as Lipton 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, very thinly sliced lengthwise 
  • 1 teaspoon sugar 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground lamb 
  • 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted 
  • Halved and seeded piquillo peppers and baby arugula, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, onion soup mix and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers with the sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and let stand until pliable, about 20 minutes.  

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Form the lamb into 4 patties, about 1/2 inch thick. Using your thumb, make an impression in the center of each patty. Season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nearly cooked through, about 6 minutes total. 

Step 4    

Spread the aioli on the bun bottoms and top with the  burgers, cucumbers, peppers and arugula. Close and serve.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Stir well before using. 

