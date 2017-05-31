Lamb Burgers with Onion Soup Aioli 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, onion soup mix and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers with the sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and let stand until pliable, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Form the lamb into 4 patties, about 1/2 inch thick. Using your thumb, make an impression in the center of each patty. Season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nearly cooked through, about 6 minutes total.