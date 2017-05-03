Lamb Blade Chops  with Cherry and Pickled Fennel Couscous 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

Lamb blade chops are our new favorite cut: They cook quickly and are inexpensive and very flavorful. Instead of marinating his lamb, Ava Gene’s chef Joshua McFadden tops them with an herby coriander dressing after they come off the grill, for a brighter flavor. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Israeli couscous 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 10 ounces sweet cherries (2 cups), pitted and halved 
  • 2 cups drained Pickled Fennel (see Note) 
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed  mint leaves 
  • 1/2 cup roasted unsalted almonds (3 ounces), chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped oregano 
  • 2 teaspoons crushed coriander seeds 
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • Four 10-ounce lamb  blade chops 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the couscous until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Let cool completely, then stir in the cherries, pickled fennel, scallions, mint and almonds. Season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup  of olive oil with the oregano,  coriander, garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon zest. Season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 3    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and medium within, 3 to 4 minutes per side.  

Step 4    

Pile the couscous on a platter and arrange the lamb chops on top. Brush the dressing on the chops and serve right away. 

Make Ahead

The couscous salad can be refrigerated for up to 2 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.  

Notes

Pickled Fennel

