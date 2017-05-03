Lamb Blade Chops  with Cherry and Pickled Fennel Couscous 

Lamb blade chops are our new favorite cut: They cook quickly and are inexpensive and very flavorful. Instead of marinating his lamb, Ava Gene’s chef Joshua McFadden tops them with an herby coriander dressing after they come off the grill, for a brighter flavor. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the couscous until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Let cool completely, then stir in the cherries, pickled fennel, scallions, mint and almonds. Season with salt and black pepper.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the oregano, coriander, garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon zest. Season with salt and black pepper.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and medium within, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Pile the couscous on a platter and arrange the lamb chops on top. Brush the dressing on the chops and serve right away.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: The cous cous surprisingly blend perfectly well with that lamb.
Date Published: 2017-06-09