Lamb Blade Chops  with Cherry and Pickled Fennel Couscous 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the couscous until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Let cool completely, then stir in the cherries, pickled fennel, scallions, mint and almonds. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the oregano, coriander, garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon zest. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 Light a grill and oil the grate. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and medium within, 3 to 4 minutes per side.