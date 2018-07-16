Lamb Barbacoa with Masala Adobo

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the masala spice blend: Place black cardamom pods, green cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and star anise in a large skillet. Cook over medium-low, stirring often, 1 minute. Add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and, if using, avocado leaves. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer spices to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and grind until very finely ground.

Step 2 Make the adobo marinade Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add tomatoes, dried chiles, garlic, and bay leaves. Boil until chiles are softened, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Remove and discard bay leaves. Cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Stem and seed chiles.

Step 3 While chile mixture cools, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onions, turmeric, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until onions are translucent, about 20 minutes. Stir in tamarind puree, vinegar, quince paste, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool slightly, 25 to 30 minutes. Combine onion mixture, masala spice blend, chile mixture, and reserved 1/2 cup cooking liquid in a blender. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 1 cup adobo marinade in a small bowl; cover and chill.

Step 4 Make the lamb Place lamb in a large aluminum roasting pan. Rub with salt. Generously coat lamb with remaining unchilled adobo marinade. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.