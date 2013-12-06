Lamb and Halloumi Cheese in Pita
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
Jake Tilson
November 2006

Jake Tilson's wife and daughter love the combination of spicy lamb sausages and halloumi, a mozzarella-like cheese with a high melting point that makes it perfect for grilling or frying.    More Lamb Recipes  

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Tilson's wife and daughter love the combination of spicy lamb sausages and halloumi, a mozzarella-like cheese with a high melting point that makes it perfect for grilling or frying. To prepare a delicious pita sandwich, sauté lamb sausages until heated through. Fry slices of halloumi cheese in a little balsamic vinegar for a few minutes, until heated through. Wrap the lamb sausages, halloumi and sliced tomatoes with warmed pita bread and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up