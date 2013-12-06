Lamb and Halloumi Cheese in Pita

Step

Tilson's wife and daughter love the combination of spicy lamb sausages and halloumi, a mozzarella-like cheese with a high melting point that makes it perfect for grilling or frying. To prepare a delicious pita sandwich, sauté lamb sausages until heated through. Fry slices of halloumi cheese in a little balsamic vinegar for a few minutes, until heated through. Wrap the lamb sausages, halloumi and sliced tomatoes with warmed pita bread and serve.