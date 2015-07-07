© Lucas Allen
“I created Lady Marmalade to get people out of their safe zone,” says Tyler Stevens. “The sweet ingredients like grenadine and ginger liqueur are balanced by the absinthe rinse to create a crisp, aromatic drink.”
Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the vodka, vermouth, ginger liqueur, verjus and grenadine. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe.
