Labneh and Za’atar Granola Parfait 

You've never had a breakfast parfait quite like this. At Reem's in Oakland, California, an oat, date, and pumpkin seed granola is seasoned with za'atar, an earthy blend of dried herbs and sesame seeds. It's toasted with pomegranate molasses, then layered in glasses with tangy, thick labneh; a drizzle of honey; and pomegranate arils.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stir together oats, dates, pumpkin seeds, za’atar, sesame seeds, and salt in a large bowl.
Whisk together 2 1/2 tablespoons honey, olive oil, orange juice, and pomegranate molasses in a small bowl. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture, and stir to combine.
Transfer oat mixture to prepared pan, and spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven, stirring every 5 minutes, until oats are toasted and begin to look dry, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet. (Granola will crisp as it cools.) Store cooled granola in an airtight container until ready to serve.
In each of 8 (12-ounce) glasses or bowls, layer 1/4 cup labneh, 2 tablespoons granola, 1 teaspoon pomegranate arils, and 1 teaspoon honey. Repeat 2 times in each glass with remaining labneh, granola, arils, and honey. Serve parfaits immediately.
