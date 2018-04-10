Labneh and Za’atar Granola Parfait 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Reem Assil 
May 2018

You’ve never had a breakfast parfait quite like this. At Reem’s in Oakland, California, an oat, date, and pumpkin seed granola is seasoned with za’atar, an earthy blend of dried herbs and sesame seeds. It’s toasted with pomegranate molasses, then layered in glasses with tangy, thick labneh; a drizzle of honey; and pomegranate arils. Slideshow: More Parfait Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked regular rolled oats 
  • 1/2 cup pitted dates, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas) 
  • 1/4 cup za’atar 
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 1/2 tablespoons honey, divided 
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice 
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses 
  • 6 cups labneh or plain whole-milk Greek yogurt 
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate arils, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. 

Step 2    

Stir together oats, dates, pumpkin seeds, za’atar, sesame seeds, and salt in a large bowl. 

Step 3    

Whisk together 2 1/2 tablespoons honey, olive oil, orange juice, and pomegranate molasses in a small bowl. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture, and stir to combine.  

Step 4    

Transfer oat mixture to prepared pan, and spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven, stirring every 5 minutes, until oats are toasted and begin to look dry, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet. (Granola will crisp as it cools.) Store cooled granola in an airtight container until ready to serve. 

Step 5    

In each of 8 (12-ounce) glasses or  bowls, layer 1/4 cup labneh, 2 tablespoons granola, 1 teaspoon pomegranate arils, and 1 teaspoon honey. Repeat 2 times  in each glass with remaining labneh,  granola, arils, and honey. Serve parfaits immediately.  

Make Ahead

Granola can be baked 5 days ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

