Labneh, a soft cheese made from strained yogurt, is rich, lightly tart and entirely delicious. Because labneh is not always easy to find at the grocery store, we make our own. While many recipes call for just whole-milk yogurt, we like the creamier texture and tangier flavor of a combination of yogurt and sour cream. Once the labneh is made, there is almost no end to its uses. Drizzle a bowl of it with olive oil, sprinkle it with za'atar and serve it with pita wedges or crudités. In the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, we like to use our homemade labneh in F&W's Kay Chun's Cool Ranch Kale Dip.