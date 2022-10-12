Laal Maas (Rajasthani Goat Curry) with Sweet Saffron Zarda Pulao

Both Maneet Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, grew up eating spicy goat curry. Chauhan created this recipe, which is Rajasthani in style, based on what Deora's mother made when he was a child. When you spoon up the spicy, savory goat curry along with the sweet saffron rice, you taste a medley of sweet, spicy and gamey flavors accented with the crunchy nuts. If you can't find goat meat, substitute cubed leg of lamb for this celebration meal.