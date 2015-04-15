Kurdish White Beans with Tomatoes and Dried Lime
© Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Naomi Duguid
May 2015

This fragrant bean dish from cookbook author Naomi Duguid is flavored with turmeric and cumin, but it’s the aroma and nuance of the dried lime that make it special. Duguid learned the recipe from a cook in Iraqi Kurdistan. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups dried navy beans, soaked overnight
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
  • 1 dried lime, pierced in several places
  • Feta, bread and fresh herbs and greens, such as parsley, watercress and scallions, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Drain the beans. In a large saucepan, cover the beans with water and bring to a boil. Simmer gently until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Off the heat, add a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes, then drain.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in the saucepan. Add the cumin and turmeric and stir for 1 minute. Add the beans, tomatoes, dried lime and 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover partially and simmer for 25 minutes. Discard the lime and season the beans with salt. Serve with feta, bread and fresh herbs and greens.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up