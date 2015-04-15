Kurdish White Beans with Tomatoes and Dried Lime

This fragrant bean dish from cookbook author Naomi Duguid is flavored with turmeric and cumin, but it’s the aroma and nuance of the dried lime that make it special. Duguid learned the recipe from a cook in Iraqi Kurdistan. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes
How to Make It
Drain the beans. In a large saucepan, cover the beans with water and bring to a boil. Simmer gently until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Off the heat, add a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes, then drain.
Heat the oil in the saucepan. Add the cumin and turmeric and stir for 1 minute. Add the beans, tomatoes, dried lime and 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover partially and simmer for 25 minutes. Discard the lime and season the beans with salt. Serve with feta, bread and fresh herbs and greens.
