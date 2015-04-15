Kurdish White Beans with Tomatoes and Dried Lime

Drain the beans. In a large saucepan, cover the beans with water and bring to a boil. Simmer gently until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Off the heat, add a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes, then drain.

Step 2

Heat the oil in the saucepan. Add the cumin and turmeric and stir for 1 minute. Add the beans, tomatoes, dried lime and 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover partially and simmer for 25 minutes. Discard the lime and season the beans with salt. Serve with feta, bread and fresh herbs and greens.