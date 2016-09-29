Kurdish Fried Chicken in Broth

I love this style of cooking chicken for both its flavor and its ease. The chicken is cut into pieces and rubbed with salt and lemon juice, kind of a quick marinade, before being shallow-fried until golden. But there’s no worry about whether the frying cooks the chicken completely, because it then simmers in water with a little onion, turmeric, and cumin until tender and cooked through. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl, add the lemon juice, and turn the chicken to expose all surfaces to the juice. Add the salt and rub it onto the chicken pieces. If you have time, refrigerate, covered, for an hour or two to marinate.
About an hour before you want to serve the chicken, place a wide heavy skillet over medium heat. Add oil to a depth of 1⁄4 inch. Once the oil is hot, lift the chicken pieces out of the marinade (reserve the marinade) and carefully slide them into the oil. (If your pan is too small to hold the chicken comfortably, use two pans or cook in batches, adding a little more oil if necessary.) Fry, turning the pieces from time to time, until the chicken is well touched with gold, about 15 minutes.
Lift the chicken pieces out of the oil and transfer to a large pot. Add the onions, the reserved marinade, and water to barely cover. Bring to a boil and toss in the turmeric and cumin, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 45 minutes or so, until the chicken is cooked through. (If you taste the broth early in the cooking, you will find the cumin too strong, but once it has finished simmering, the flavors come together.) Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
Serve the chicken in its broth, topped with a sprinkling of chopped coriander and/or scallions. Set out plenty of flatbreads, the rice, and the herb plate.
Serve With
Rice, flatbreads and fresh herbs.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rainbow995
Review Body: I have tried your recipe early today and I have one thing to say.....It was fantastic and super delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-28
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: I tried this a couple of days ago and it was amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-08
Author Name: MommyToOne
Review Body: This look so good. I wanna try some today. Great recipe! Keep it up.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-14
Author Name: Dwayn859
Review Body: Can I substitue lemon with calamansi? Your recipe looks really delicious. Thank you.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-15
Author Name: kaitewong1271
Review Body: Loved this recipe! Patrick Barch , try this recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-12