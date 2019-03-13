Kosher Chicken Liver Mousse

Thanks to its luscious blend of chicken livers and fat blended with heavy cream, traditional chicken liver mousse is delicious but not kosher-friendly. This Passover-ready recipe solves the problem by caramelizing onions in schmaltz for a creamy texture and layers of rich flavor. If you can’t source high-quality schmaltz in your area, you can make it yourself. Coarsely chop 12 ounces of chicken skins, and place in a medium skillet with 2 tablespoons of water. Cook over low, turning skins occasionally, until the skins are crispy and golden brown. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer, and use in recipe as directed.