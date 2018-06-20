Chef David Shim, from Cote in New York City, prepares these galbi or Korean-Style Short Ribs with two marinades for maximum flavor. It all starts with scoring the meat in a diamond pattern, to maximize absorption of the marinade. Shim then coats the meat in pureed onion, pear, ginger and garlic before tossing it in a soy-mirin wet marinade. Shim recommends preparing the short ribs the night before or early in the morning of the day you plan to serve them. Recipe printed with permission from Chef David Shim of Cote.