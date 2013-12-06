Korean Seafood Pancakes
© Anna Williams
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 first-course servings
Grace Parisi
April 2012

These crispy seafood pancakes get a spicy tang from the kimchi that’s mixed into the batter. To add more heat to the dish, thinly slice a hot chile pepper and add it to the dipping sauce.    More First-Course Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup rice flour
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons seltzer or sparkling water
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • Salt
  • 1/2 cup kimchi—drained, pressed dry and chopped
  • 4 ounces medium shrimp—shelled, deveined and split horizontally
  • 4 ounces baby squid, bodies cut into 1/4-inch rings, tentacles halved
  • 4 large scallions, thinly sliced
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour and the rice flour with the egg, seltzer, toasted sesame oil and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the kimchi, shrimp, squid and scallions to the batter.

Step 2    

In 2 medium nonstick skillets, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil. Spoon 2 mounds of the batter into each skillet and gently spread them into 4- to 5-inch rounds; be sure to evenly distribute the seafood in the pancakes. Cook over moderately high heat until the pancakes are golden and crisp on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip and cook over moderate heat until the pancakes are golden and crisp and the batter is cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Using a slotted spatula, transfer the pancakes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce and rice vinegar. Cut the seafood pancakes into wedges and serve them with the dipping sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp California Chardonnay.

