Korean Seafood Pancake 

Make the pancake: In a large bowl, whisk together pancake mix, frying mix, and salt. Whisk in 1/2 cup water and egg. Fold in scallions, oysters, clams, shrimp, and squid.

Step 3

Heat sesame oil in a 10-inch skillet over moderately high heat. Quickly add batter to pan and spread to edges with a rubber spatula while shaking pan. Cook until bottom is browned, about 5 minutes, shaking pan occasionally to keep it from sticking. Flip and cook until batter is set and bottom is browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate.