Korean Seafood Pancake 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Food & Wine
February 2018

The key to the texture of these crispy-chewy seafood pancakes is in the specialty Korean pancake and frying mixes. See the Note for details on where to stock up. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes

Ingredients

DIPPING SAUCE :

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce 
  • 1/2 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar 

PANCAKE :

  • 1/2 cup Korean pancake mix (buchimgaru) 
  • 1/2 cup Korean frying mix (twigim garu) 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 1 large egg, beaten 
  • 1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup shucked small oysters with juices 
  • 1/4 cup shucked clams with juices 
  • 1/4 cup peeled and deveined raw medium shrimp, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1/4 cup cleaned 1/4-inch-thick squid rings 
  • 4 teaspoons sesame oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar. 

Step 2    

Make the pancake: In a large bowl, whisk together pancake mix, frying mix, and salt. Whisk in 1/2 cup water and egg. Fold in scallions, oysters, clams, shrimp, and squid. 

Step 3    

Heat sesame oil in a 10-inch skillet over moderately high heat. Quickly add batter to pan and spread to edges with a rubber spatula while shaking pan. Cook until bottom is browned, about 5 minutes, shaking pan occasionally to keep it from sticking. Flip and cook until batter is set and bottom is browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate. 

Step 4    

Using scissors, cut pancake into 4 or 8 wedges and serve with the dipping sauce. 

