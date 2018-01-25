Korean-Mexican Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 For The Slaw: In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, sesame oil, chile flakes and salt to taste. Add the cabbage, apple and onion and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 2 For The Pork: In a large bowl, stir together the soy sauce, sesame oil, mirin, garlic, sesame seeds, chili paste, a pinch of salt and the pepper. Add the pork and toss to coat. Let marinate for about 1 hour at room temperature or cover and refrigerate up to overnight.

Step 3 Before cooking, heat the tortillas on a hot skillet or griddle, flipping halfway through until puffed and blistered in spots, 4-6 minutes. Keep warm wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.