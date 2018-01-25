Korean-Mexican Tacos

Recipe courtesy of Judy Joo, Executive Chef Jinjuu (London and Hong Kong), author of Korean Food Made Simple (Houghton-Mifflin, May 2016) and host of television series Korean Food Made Simple. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes
How to Make It
For The Slaw: In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, sesame oil, chile flakes and salt to taste. Add the cabbage, apple and onion and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate.
For The Pork: In a large bowl, stir together the soy sauce, sesame oil, mirin, garlic, sesame seeds, chili paste, a pinch of salt and the pepper. Add the pork and toss to coat. Let marinate for about 1 hour at room temperature or cover and refrigerate up to overnight.
Before cooking, heat the tortillas on a hot skillet or griddle, flipping halfway through until puffed and blistered in spots, 4-6 minutes. Keep warm wrapped in a clean kitchen towel.
In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the pork mixture and cook, stirring often, until the pork loses the pinkness, about 3 minutes. Transfer the pork to a platter and serve wit the tortillas, Asian-style slaw, kimchi avocado tomatoes, sour cream and chives.
