Korean Cabbage Pancakes

In a large bowl, whisk together the water and egg, then whisk in the rice flour, all-purpose flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the cabbage and scallions. (Batter will be loose.)

Step 2

In a 10-inch non-stick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium high heat until hot. Make 1 pancake at a time: Add 1/2 cup of the batter, spreading the cabbage into a 6-inch circle. Cook pancake until the underside is golden, about 2 minutes, then flip with a large spatula and continue to cook until both sides are golden and the cabbage is tender, about 2 minutes more. Transfer the pancake to a cutting board and make 3 more pancakes in the same manner.