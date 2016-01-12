Korean Cabbage Pancakes
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Korean pancakes are crispy and chewy, and make for a great appetizer. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup rice flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups finely shredded cabbage
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives or scallion greens
  • Kimchi for serving
  • Soy sauce for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk together the water and egg, then whisk in the rice flour, all-purpose flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the cabbage and scallions. (Batter will be loose.)

Step 2    

In a 10-inch non-stick skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium high heat until hot. Make 1 pancake at a time: Add 1/2 cup of the batter, spreading the cabbage into a 6-inch circle. Cook pancake until the underside is golden, about 2 minutes, then flip with a large spatula and continue to cook until both sides are golden and the cabbage is tender, about 2 minutes more. Transfer the pancake to a cutting board and make 3 more pancakes in the same manner.

Step 3    

Sprinkle the pancakes with the chives and serve the pancakes with kimchi and soy sauce.

