Iranians treat herbs not as a seasoning, but as a vegetable: Copious fresh herbs are the foundation of many Persian recipes. This is especially the case in spring, when Nowruz, the Persian new year, pulls everyone out of their homes to go on picnics, where kookoo sabzi is always part of the spread. It’s a frittata-like dish of fresh greens bound by just enough egg to hold it together. Every family has its own combination of herbs. My family’s recipe starts with onions lightly caramelized with turmeric for subtle sweetness, basil for its aroma, and the unusual addition of romaine lettuce, which helps give the kookoo a fluffy texture. —Tannaz Sassooni Reprinted from All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World’s Most Important Food. Copyright © 2017 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Photographs and illustrations copyright © 2017 by Tamara Shopsin and Jason Fulford. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes