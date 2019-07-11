Konkani Fish Kadi
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Meherwan Irani
August 2019

To give this Southern spin on fish curry an upgrade, seek out Simmons catfish, raised in aquifer-fed ponds in the Mississippi Delta. Visit simmonscatfish.com for information on where to purchase.

Ingredients

CURRY

  • 6 to 8 chiles de árbol
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/4 cup water, plus more if needed
  • 8 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 10 fresh curry leaves, divided
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3 cups unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

FISH

  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger (grated on a Microplane)
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic (grated on a Microplane)
  • 1 pound skinless catfish fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Cooked basmati rice, kachumber salad, and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the curry

Combine chiles, peppercorns, cumin seeds, and coriander seeds in a dry skillet. Cook over medium, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Place toasted spices in a blender; add 1/4 cup water, garlic, turmeric, and 5 curry leaves. Process until a thick paste forms, about 1 minute, adding more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to blend smoothly.

Step 2    

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 5 curry leaves. Cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in spice paste, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 25 minutes. Stir in lime juice and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Step 3    Make the fish

Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high to 350°F. Stir together lime juice, turmeric, chile powder, salt, ginger, and garlic in a medium bowl. Add fish, and toss to evenly coat. Working in 2 batches, fry fish pieces in hot oil until golden brown and just done, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side; drain on paper towels.

Step 4    

Add fried fish to curry, and serve over basmati rice with lime wedges and kachumber (an onion, tomato, and cucumber) salad.

