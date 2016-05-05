Kohlrabi Slaw with Harissa Dressing

Sweet and deliciously crisp kohlrabi is definitely the most often overlooked member of the cabbage family. It’s fantastic in this slaw, but it’s also a perfect crudité for snacking and also for serving with dips as an alternative to chips. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat. Season with salt.
Make Ahead
The kohlrabi slaw can be refrigerated overnight.
