Kohlrabi Slaw with Harissa Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 6 cups
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

Sweet and deliciously crisp kohlrabi is definitely the most often overlooked member of the cabbage family. It’s fantastic in this slaw, but it’s also a perfect crudité for snacking and also for serving with dips as an alternative to chips. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 kohlrabi (1 1/4 pounds), peeled and cut into thin julienne
  • 1/2 small red cabbage, finely shredded (4 cups)
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and coarsely grated
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro leaves and stems
  •  1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup Kewpie mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons harissa
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The kohlrabi slaw can be refrigerated overnight.

