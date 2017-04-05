Knife-and-Fork Grilled Cheese with Honey 

Chef Chris Cosentino proves here that you can elevate the humble grilled cheese sandwich into something magical with just a few tweaks. His buttery, crisp version is filled with luscious Taleggio cheese, then drizzled with honey and sprinkled with flaky salt and coarsely ground black pepper. It’s so simple, but also jaw-droppingly good. Slideshow: More Grilled Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat a large griddle or very large skillet over moderate heat. Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread and arrange them buttered side down on a work surface. Top 4 bread slices with the cheese. Close the sandwiches, pressing lightly to flatten.
Cook the sandwiches over moderate heat, turning once, until golden on the outside and the cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the sandwiches to plates. Drizzle with honey and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: I never thought about adding honey to a grilled cheese, will definitely try
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: A definite must for all of you grilled cheese lovers
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-16
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: The honey tablespoon I added was worth it! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15