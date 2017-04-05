Knife-and-Fork Grilled Cheese with Honey 
Chef Chris Cosentino proves here that you can elevate the humble grilled cheese sandwich into something magical with just a few tweaks. His buttery, crisp version is filled with luscious Taleggio cheese, then drizzled with honey and sprinkled with flaky salt and coarsely ground black pepper. It’s so simple, but also jaw-droppingly good. Slideshow: More Grilled Cheese Recipes

  • Softened unsalted butter, for spreading 
  • Eight 1/2-inch-thick slices of sourdough boule 
  • 1 pound Taleggio cheese, rind removed  and cheese sliced 
  • Honey (preferably bitter), for drizzling 
  • Flaky sea salt
  •  Coarsely ground black pepper 

Preheat a large griddle or very large skillet over moderate heat. Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread and arrange them buttered side down on a work surface.  Top 4 bread slices with the cheese. Close the sandwiches, pressing lightly to flatten.  

Cook the sandwiches over moderate heat, turning once, until golden on the outside and the cheese is melted, 3 to  4 minutes per side. Transfer the sandwiches to plates. Drizzle with honey and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.  

