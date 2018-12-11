Kiwi, Avocado, and  Endive Salad 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
January 2019

With notes of strawberry and citrus, tart kiwi pairs well with creamy avocado and bitter endive in this savory fruit salad.

Ingredients

  • 4 kiwis (about 2 1/2 ounces each)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 heads Belgian endive (about 3 1/2 ounces each), leaves separated
  •  2 ripe Hass avocados, peeled, pitted, and sliced lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup roasted salted sunflower seed kernels

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a paring knife, trim one end of each kiwi. Gently slide a small spoon between kiwi flesh and skin; slowly rotate kiwi until the skin is separated. Squeeze out flesh, and discard skin. Cut kiwi flesh into 3/4-inch slices.

Step 2    

Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, Dijon, and honey in a large bowl. Season dressing with salt and pepper. Add kiwi slices, endive, avocado slices, and sunflower seed kernels; toss well. Arrange salad on a platter, and serve immediately.

