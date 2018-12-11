Kiwi, Avocado, and  Endive Salad 

Jennifer Causey
With notes of strawberry and citrus, tart kiwi pairs well with creamy avocado and bitter endive in this savory fruit salad.
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a paring knife, trim one end of each kiwi. Gently slide a small spoon between kiwi flesh and skin; slowly rotate kiwi until the skin is separated. Squeeze out flesh, and discard skin. Cut kiwi flesh into 3/4-inch slices.
Step 2
Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, Dijon, and honey in a large bowl. Season dressing with salt and pepper. Add kiwi slices, endive, avocado slices, and sunflower seed kernels; toss well. Arrange salad on a platter, and serve immediately.