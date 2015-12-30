Kitchen-Sink Soba Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the vinaigrette and noodles In a small skillet, simmer the orange juice over moderate heat until syrupy, about 15 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl and whisk in the lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar and sugar; season the vinaigrette with salt.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the soba noodles until al dente, about 4 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water; shake off any water and blot dry. Transfer the noodles to a large bowl. Add the scallions and sesame seeds and toss with three-fourths of the vinaigrette. Add the tofu to the remaining vinaigrette.