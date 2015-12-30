Kitchen-Sink Soba Noodles
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Susan Feniger
May 2014

Susan Feniger’s alternative title for this noodle salad is Clean-Out-the-Refrigerator Soba with Whatever Vegetables You Have in There. Feniger, co-chef at L.A.’s Border Grill, tosses the salad in a dressing inspired by ponzu, a Japanese citrus-soy sauce, which she spikes with toasty, hot sesame oil. Slideshow: More Noodle Salad Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE AND NOODLES

  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juic
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons hot sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt
  • 12 ounces dried soba noodles
  • 1 bunch of scallions, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds
  • 7 ounces drained extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch dice

VEGETABLES

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 head of broccoli, cut into florets
  • 1/3 head of cauliflower, florets sliced
  • 1/2 small fennel bulb—halved, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, thinly sliced 
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 bunch of Swiss chard, stems removed and leaves sliced
  • Sriracha, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Prepare the vinaigrette and noodles In a small skillet, simmer the orange juice over moderate heat until syrupy, about 15 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl and whisk in the lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar and sugar; season the vinaigrette with salt. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the soba noodles until al dente, about 4 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water; shake off any water and blot dry. Transfer the noodles to a  large bowl. Add the scallions and sesame seeds and toss with three-fourths of the vinaigrette. Add the tofu to the remaining vinaigrette.

Step 3    

Cook the vegetables In a large skillet or wok, heat the vegetable oil. Add the onion and stir-fry over high heat until starting to brown, about  3 minutes. Add the broccoli, cauliflower, fennel, carrot and ginger  and stir-fry until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and chard leaves and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the vegetables to the bowl with the soba, top with the tofu and serve with Sriracha.

