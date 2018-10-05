Kish Family Two-Bread Stuffing
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 16
Kristen Kish
November 2018

Top Chef winner Kristen Kish’s mom came up with this two-bread stuffing to please both sides of her family: half from Michigan, where white bread stuffing is essential, and half from Texas, where they demand cornbread. A double batch feeds a crowd with plenty of leftovers for the next day.

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups finely chopped yellow onions
  • 4 cups finely chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoon grated garlic
  • 12 cups prepared cornbread, torn into 1-inch pieces (about 1 1/3 pounds)
  • 2 (1-pound) day-old white sandwich bread loaves, torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock or canned lower-sodium broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 2 (13- x 9-inch) baking dishes with butter. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onions and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 10 minutes. Add sage and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer cooked vegetables to a large bowl. Add cornbread, sandwich bread, parsley, salt, and pepper; stir until well combined. Gradually stir in stock until breads are evenly moistened. Scrape mixture into prepared baking dishes. Bake in preheated oven until hot and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

