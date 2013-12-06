Kirs Normand
Marcia Kiesel
December 1997

This fruity and effervescent drink recalls a Kir Royale but is made with sparkling cider instead of Champagne.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large Granny Smith apples (optional)
  • 6 2/3 cups cold dry hard cider, preferably French
  • 6 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Crème de Framboise or crème de cassis

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a lemon stripper or channel knife, cut around the apples to make 10 very thin, 6-inch-long strips of peel, allowing them to coil. The strips can be kept in ice water in the refrigerator for up to 2 hours.

Step 2    

Pour 2/3 cup of the cider into each of 10 Champagne flutes. Add 2 teaspoons of the Crème de Framboise to each flute and garnish with an apple strip.

