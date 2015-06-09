Kingdom of Rust

© Lucas Allen
“Amaro Montenegro is sweet, bitter and bright,” says L.A. mixologist Tina Ross. “This one ingredient basically has all the different flavors that you try to achieve in a cocktail.” She adds single-malt whiskey for a subtle hit of smoke.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the amaro, orgeat and lime juice. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and float the whiskey on top, slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink’s surface. Pinch the lime twist over the drink and add to the glass.
