Kingdom of Rust

Tina Ross

“Amaro Montenegro is sweet, bitter and bright,” says L.A. mixologist Tina Ross. “This one ingredient basically has all the different flavors that you try to achieve in a cocktail.” She adds single-malt whiskey for a subtle hit of smoke. Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Amaro Montenegro
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce single-malt whiskey
  • 1 lime twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the amaro, orgeat and lime juice. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and float the whiskey on top, slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink’s surface. Pinch the lime twist over the drink and add to the glass.

