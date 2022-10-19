King Trumpet Schnitzel with Mixed Herb Pesto

This trumpet mushroom version of schnitzel, from photographer Andrea Gentl's cookbook, Cooking with Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover's Guide to the World's Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients, is destined to become a favorite if you are a fan of any fried cutlet. Double-breading the mushrooms creates a crispy crust that stays crunchy even as the mushrooms cook and release moisture. Black pepper and turmeric add a savory, bitter flavor to complement the mushroom's earthiness while fragrant Meyer lemon juice and nutty pecorino cheese amp up the herb-packed pesto. Use a rolling pin to gently flatten the mushrooms; using a mallet can cause the mushrooms to break.