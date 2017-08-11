King Crab Rolls with Spicy Mayonnaise

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sushi rice In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the mirin and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook, swirling the pan, until the sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Fold into the cooked rice and season with salt.

Step 3 Make the spicy mayonnaise In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise with the Sriracha and lemon juice and stir until smooth.

Step 4 Make the rolls Preheat a grill or the broiler. Carefully cut the crab legs lengthwise in half and brush with the butter. Grill over moderately high heat, cut side toward the heat, for 2 minutes. Turn the crab legs and grill until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a platter and let cool sightly. Remove the meat from the shells; discard the shells.