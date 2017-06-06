Kimchi Thousand Island Dressing

At Wares in Portland, Oregon, chef Johanna Ware tosses her salmon salad with this creamy, spicy-sweet dressing, which is also irresistible as a dip for crudités, drizzled over crisp Little Gem lettuce or even smeared on a sandwich. Trust us, you’ll be putting it on everything. Slideshow: More Kimchi Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree all of the ingredients with 1 tablespoon of water until smooth. Season with more soy sauce, if desired.
Author Name: BrendaHolmes747
Review Body: The name on this dish is really eye catching. Love the name of the dressing, "thousand island dressing".
Date Published: 2017-06-06
Author Name: Jonathan Hockhalter
Review Body: Phenomenal, may thin it out a little though
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-25