Kimchi Thousand Island Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Johanna Ware

At Wares in Portland, Oregon, chef Johanna Ware tosses her salmon salad with this creamy, spicy-sweet dressing, which is also irresistible as a dip for crudités, drizzled over crisp Little Gem lettuce or even smeared on a sandwich. Trust us, you’ll be putting it on everything.  Slideshow: More Kimchi Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 6 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) 
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped scallions 
  • 2 tablespoons shredded carrot
  • 4 teaspoons soy sauce, plus more for seasoning (optional) 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon peeled chopped fresh ginger 

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree all of the ingredients with 1 tablespoon of water until smooth. Season with more soy sauce, if desired.

