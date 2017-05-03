Kimchi Pork Burgers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Edward Lee
June 2017

Korean-American chef Edward Lee, of Whiskey Dry in Louisville, was inspired by the classic Korean pairing of pork and spicy fermented kimchi when he created this crunchy, pork-rind-topped burger. “The buttermilk sauce brings it all together and cools down the heat,” he says. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup buttermilk 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste 
  • 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Asian fish sauce 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 small garlic clove, grated 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground pork  
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil 
  • 4 slices of Havarti cheese  
  • 4 pretzel rolls, split and toasted 
  • Chopped kimchi and pork rinds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the first 8 ingredients. Season the sauce with salt and pepper. Form the pork into four 3/4-inch-thick patties; season with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet set on the grate of a preheated grill or on the stovetop, heat the oil. Cook the burgers over moderate heat, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip, top each with a slice of cheese and cook, covered, until the burgers are just cooked through, about 5 minutes.  Transfer to a work surface. 

Step 2    

Spread the sauce on the cut sides of the rolls. Place a burger on each roll bottom and top with some of the kimchi, pork rinds and cilantro sprigs. Close the burgers and serve, passing  the remaining sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The buttermilk ketchup can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

