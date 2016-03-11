Kimchi-Mussel Bouillabaisse
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Kay Chun

Put a Korean twist on the French classic fish stew bouillabaisse—the caramelized kimchi brings extra deep savory flavor and melds perfectly with the mussel broth, for a super restorative meal. Slideshow: More Mussels Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 5 scallions, chopped
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup chopped cabbage kimchi
  • 1/4 cup kimchi juice
  • 1 zucchini, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 hot red chile pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine or beer
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the garlic and 3 of the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and kimchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, tomato, chile pepper and wine and cook until all of the liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the mussels and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Garnish with the remaining 2 scallions and serve hot with crusty bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up