Kimchi-Mussel Bouillabaisse

Put a Korean twist on the French classic fish stew bouillabaisse—the caramelized kimchi brings extra deep savory flavor and melds perfectly with the mussel broth, for a super restorative meal. Slideshow: More Mussels Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the garlic and 3 of the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and kimchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, tomato, chile pepper and wine and cook until all of the liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the mussels and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Garnish with the remaining 2 scallions and serve hot with crusty bread.
Author Name: Jason Mynatt
Review Body: I've made a lot of mussels in my day, but we happened to have some homemade kimchi I made my wife a month ago, found this recipie, followed it to the tee, which I never do, hands down best mussels ever, the potatoes which I never would have thought about killed the saltiness of the kimchi, and especially since we added a dozen middle neck clams. Otherworldly.. cook it!
Date Published: 2018-04-28