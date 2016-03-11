Kimchi-Mussel Bouillabaisse

Step

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the garlic and 3 of the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potato and kimchi and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, tomato, chile pepper and wine and cook until all of the liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the mussels and kimchi juice, cover and cook until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Garnish with the remaining 2 scallions and serve hot with crusty bread.