Kimchi Marinara Sauce
© Kay Chun
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
Kay Chun

Try this Korean spin on the classic Arrabiata by adding fiery kimchi for a rich and tangy all-purpose sauce with a kick. Use it as a pizza sauce, for Chicken Parmesan or in Shakshuka. Slideshow: More Sauce Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 cups chopped napa kimchi
  • Two 28-oz. cans whole peeled tomatoes in juice
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 3 basil sprigs
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, garlic and kimchi and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden, about 8 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a food processor and add the tomatoes; puree until smooth.

Step 2    

In the saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the tomato paste and sugar and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato mixture and basil, cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The marinara can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

