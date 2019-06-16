Kimchi Fried Rice with Spicy Shrimp-and-Sesame Sauce

Step 2 Make the fried rice

Heat oil in a large skillet over high until shimmering. Add rice to hot oil, and spread in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, until rice is crispy and a light golden brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in kimchi, broth, and 3 tablespoons sauce. Cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 3 minutes. Add butter, and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Divide rice mixture between 2 bowls, and serve with remaining sauce.