Kimchi Fried Rice with Spicy Shrimp-and-Sesame Sauce
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
By Roy Choi
July 2019

Chef Roy Choi’s Kimchi Fried Rice is the best way to reinvigorate day-old rice with spicy, potent kimchi. The kimchi actually sweetens when heated and adds not only its signature funk, tang, and spice but also a delicious crunch. The briny, spicy dipping sauce is the perfect punchy accompaniment.

Ingredients

SPICY SHRIMP-AND-SESAME SAUCE

  • 1 cup salted dried baby shrimp (about 1 ounce), rinsed
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 large jalapeño, stemmed and finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
  • 4 teaspoons gochugaru
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

FRIED RICE

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 1/2 cups cooled cooked short-grain rice (day-old rice is best)
  • 1 cup chopped kimchi (about 6 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the spicy shrimp-and-sesame sauce

Stir together all sauce ingredients in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 2    Make the fried rice

Heat oil in a large skillet over high until shimmering. Add rice to hot oil, and spread in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, until rice is crispy and a light golden brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in kimchi, broth, and 3 tablespoons sauce. Cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 3 minutes. Add butter, and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Divide rice mixture between 2 bowls, and serve with remaining sauce.

