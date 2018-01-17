Kimchi Corn Dogs 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
February 2018

A little spicy and perfectly crisp, these bite-size Kimchi Corn Dogs are an umami-rich twist on a childhood favorite. We like them best dipped in sweet and spicy honey mustard.  Slideshow: More Kimchi Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 2/3 cup sugar 
  • 1/3 cup fine yellow cornmeal  
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 1/2 cup kimchi, pureed 
  • 3 large eggs, beaten 
  • 48 (3-inch) toothpicks 
  • 6 hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch rounds 
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • Mayonnaise, ketchup, or honey mustard, for dipping 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together flour, sugar, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add milk, kimchi, and eggs. Whisk to form a smooth batter.

Step 2    

Insert a toothpick into each hot dog round (through the casing) so it looks like  a lollipop. 

Step 3    

Heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy 6-quart Dutch oven or tabletop fryer to 325°F. 

Step 4    

Working with one skewered hot dog at a time, dip hot dog round into batter, rolling toothpick between fingers to coat hot dog evenly, and gently lift it, ensuring hot dog does not slide off toothpick. 

Step 5    

Dip battered hot dog into the hot oil, holding toothpick, until batter begins to puff, about 10 seconds. Let go of toothpick; corn dog should float in the oil. Repeat with remaining hot dogs and batter, cooking in batches as needed. Fry corn dogs, stirring occasionally to ensure even browning, until batter is golden brown and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes per batch. Using tongs, remove corn dogs from oil and drain on paper towels. Serve with mayonnaise, ketchup, or honey mustard for dipping. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up