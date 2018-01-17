Kimchi Corn Dogs 

Working with one skewered hot dog at a time, dip hot dog round into batter, rolling toothpick between fingers to coat hot dog evenly, and gently lift it, ensuring hot dog does not slide off toothpick.

Step 5

Dip battered hot dog into the hot oil, holding toothpick, until batter begins to puff, about 10 seconds. Let go of toothpick; corn dog should float in the oil. Repeat with remaining hot dogs and batter, cooking in batches as needed. Fry corn dogs, stirring occasionally to ensure even browning, until batter is golden brown and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes per batch. Using tongs, remove corn dogs from oil and drain on paper towels. Serve with mayonnaise, ketchup, or honey mustard for dipping.