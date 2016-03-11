Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese. Slideshow: More Waffles Recipes
Heat a waffle iron until very hot. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a handheld electric mixer and in a medium bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-soft peaks form, about 3 minutes; keep chilled. In a separate medium bowl, mix the egg yolks with the buttermilk, butter, kimchi, cheese, scallions and chile peppers until well incorporated. Add the flour mixture and mix until well blended, then fold in the egg whites.
Coat the waffle iron with vegetable oil spray. Pour ¾ cup of the batter onto the iron, spreading it slightly (amount of batter needed will vary according to machine). Cook until golden brown and cooked through. Repeat with the remaining batter.
