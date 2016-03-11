Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

Step 1

Heat a waffle iron until very hot. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a handheld electric mixer and in a medium bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-soft peaks form, about 3 minutes; keep chilled. In a separate medium bowl, mix the egg yolks with the buttermilk, butter, kimchi, cheese, scallions and chile peppers until well incorporated. Add the flour mixture and mix until well blended, then fold in the egg whites.