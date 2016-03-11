Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles
© Kay Chun
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Kay Chun

Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoons baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi
  • 1 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 3 scallions, finely chopped
  • 2 serrano chile peppers, finely chopped
  • Vegetable oil spray

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a waffle iron until very hot. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a handheld electric mixer and in a medium bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-soft peaks form, about 3 minutes; keep chilled. In a separate medium bowl, mix the egg yolks with the buttermilk, butter, kimchi, cheese, scallions and chile peppers until well incorporated. Add the flour mixture and mix until well blended, then fold in the egg whites.

Step 2    

Coat the waffle iron with vegetable oil spray. Pour ¾ cup of the batter onto the iron, spreading it slightly (amount of batter needed will vary according to machine). Cook until golden brown and cooked through. Repeat with the remaining batter.

