Kimchi-and-Kale Fried Rice

Author Name: Jessica O'Neill Fox

Review Body: I saw this recipe in Food & Wine and I had to dog ear the page. I have been wanting to incorporate kimchi into my diet so I picked up a jar of kimchi at my local health food store (Simple Enough Natural Foods). This is a perfect blend of salt, tang and heat all wrapped up in a comforting dish. Perfect for a gluten free lunch or a quick dinner. I would have given it 5 stars... I think the dished needed more Kale. Double or triple the amount suggested.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-01-04