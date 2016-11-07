Kimchi-and-Kale Fried Rice

When chef Rachel Yang finishes a long shift at her Seattle restaurant Joule, this fried rice is her go-to quick snack. It’s a great use for all of that leftover takeout rice and relies mostly on pantry staples. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the gochujang with the soy sauce.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil. Add the kale and the 1/2 cup of kimchi and stir-fry over moderately high heat until the kale is softened, about 2 minutes. Fold in the cooked rice. Add the gochujang sauce and stir-fry until the rice is starting to brown, about 2 minutes more. Divide the fried rice between 2 bowls and wipe out the skillet.
In the skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the whites are firm and the yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Top the rice with the fried eggs and garnish with sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with additional kimchi.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jessica O'Neill Fox
Review Body: I saw this recipe in Food & Wine and I had to dog ear the page. I have been wanting to incorporate kimchi into my diet so I picked up a jar of kimchi at my local health food store (Simple Enough Natural Foods). This is a perfect blend of salt, tang and heat all wrapped up in a comforting dish. Perfect for a gluten free lunch or a quick dinner. I would have given it 5 stars... I think the dished needed more Kale. Double or triple the amount suggested.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-04