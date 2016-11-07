Kimchi-and-Kale Fried Rice
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Rachel Yang
December 2016

When chef Rachel Yang finishes a long shift at her Seattle restaurant Joule, this fried rice is her go-to quick snack. It’s a great use for all of that leftover takeout rice and relies mostly on pantry staples.  Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chile paste) 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce 
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil 
  • 1 cup chopped kale leaves
  • 1/2 cup kimchi, chopped, plus more for serving
  • 2 cups cooked white rice 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Thinly sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the gochujang with the soy sauce.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil. Add the kale and the 1/2 cup of kimchi and stir-fry over moderately high heat until the kale is softened, about 2 minutes. Fold in the cooked rice. Add the gochujang sauce and stir-fry until the rice is starting to brown, about 2 minutes more. Divide the fried rice between 2 bowls and wipe out the skillet.

Step 3    

In the skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the whites are firm and the yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Top the rice with the fried eggs and garnish with sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with additional kimchi.

