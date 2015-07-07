Kilt and Jacket
“A Tuxedo No. 2 is a delicious cocktail, but I wanted to improve on that classic,” says Nick Bennett.  In place of the gin and vermouth, he adds Highland Scotch (a typically smoky single malt, such as Glenmorangie) and nutty fino sherry. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

  • 2 ounces Highland Scotch
  • 3/4 ounce fino sherry
  • 1/4 ounce maraschino liqueur
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 brandied cherry, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, sherry, maraschino liqueur and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the cherry.

