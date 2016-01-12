Kielbasa with Potatoes

In a large saucepan or skillet set over medium-high heat, heat butter until foaming, then add kielbasa. Cook, flipping the pieces, until the kielbasa is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove the kielbasa and set aside.

Step 2

Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook for a few minutes then return kielbasa to pan. Add the stock and cook until the kielbasa and potatoes are cooked through, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Serve.