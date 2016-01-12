Kielbasa with Potatoes
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Use any kind of potatoes for this comforting dish. Some types will break apart while others will retain their shape. It’s a no-lose situation. Slideshow: America's Best Cured Meats

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 kielbasa link, thickly sliced
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 pound potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup stock
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan or skillet set over medium-high heat, heat butter until foaming, then add kielbasa. Cook, flipping the pieces, until the kielbasa is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove the kielbasa and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook for a few minutes then return kielbasa to pan. Add the stock and cook until the kielbasa and potatoes are cooked through, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Serve.

Make Ahead

Can be refrigerated for up to two days. Warm before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up