Kielbasa and Cabbage
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Green cabbage is best for this hearty main course. Use either traditional green heads or the ruffled Savoy type. Serve with lots of grainy mustard. Slideshow: America's Best Cured Meats

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 kielbasa link, thickly sliced
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 head cabbage (about 2 1/2 pounds), stem removed and leaves coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup stock
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan or skillet set over medium-high heat, heat butter until foaming, then add kielbasa. Cook, flipping the pieces, until the kielbasa is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove the kielbasa and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook for a few minutes then return kielbasa to pan. Add the stock and cook until the kielbasa and cabbage are cooked through, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Serve.

Make Ahead

Can be refrigerated for up to two days. Warm before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up