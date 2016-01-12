Green cabbage is best for this hearty main course. Use either traditional green heads or the ruffled Savoy type. Serve with lots of grainy mustard. Slideshow: America's Best Cured Meats
How to Make It
In a large saucepan or skillet set over medium-high heat, heat butter until foaming, then add kielbasa. Cook, flipping the pieces, until the kielbasa is browned, about 5 minutes. Remove the kielbasa and set aside.
Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook for a few minutes then return kielbasa to pan. Add the stock and cook until the kielbasa and cabbage are cooked through, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Serve.
Make Ahead
