Kidney Bean Soup
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Anna Painter

Warm, hearty and deeply comforting, this kidney bean soup gets a nice kick from crushed red pepper and brightness from a bit of mustard. Slideshow: More Kidney Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pearl barley
  • Kosher salt
  • 5 ounces thick-cut bacon (3 slices), cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Pepper
  • 4 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 large bunch collard greens, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • One 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes—tomatoes lightly crushed and juices reserved
  • Three 15-ounce cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 7 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the barley with 3 cups of water and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer until the barley is just tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and spread the cooked barley on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderately low heat until golden brown, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat and reserve for another use.

Step 3    

Add the onions and garlic to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions have softened, about 8 minutes. Add the celery, carrots and chopped collard greens and cook until softened, about 8 minutes more. Stir in the mustard, crushed red pepper flakes, the tomatoes and their juices, kidney beans and broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer the soup until the vegetables are very tender and the liquid has reduced slightly, about 25 minutes. Stir in the cooked barley and parsley. Season the soup with salt and pepper, garnish with the reserved bacon and serve with lots of crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The kidney bean soup can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Gently reheat before serving.

