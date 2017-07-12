This bright, crunchy kidney bean salad is tossed in a zippy lime-jalapeño vinaigrette. Terrific on its own, this salad would be equally good served over chopped romaine, tossed with cooled couscous, garnished with roasted salted pumpkin seeds or scooped up with tortilla chips. Slideshow: More Bean Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, pulse 1/4 cup of the cilantro with the lime juice, apple cider vinegar, mustard, garlic, jalapeño, honey, cumin and smoked paprika until combined. With the blender on, add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the kidney beans with the tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and red onion. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Just before serving, add the queso fresco and the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cilantro.
Make Ahead
