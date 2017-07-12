Kidney Bean Salad
 This bright, crunchy kidney bean salad is tossed in a zippy lime-jalapeño vinaigrette. Terrific on its own, this salad would be equally good served over chopped romaine, tossed with cooled couscous, garnished with roasted salted pumpkin seeds or scooped up with tortilla chips.   Slideshow: More Bean Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups cilantro leaves
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1/2 small jalapeño—stemmed, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Two 15-ounce cans kidney beans—drained, rinsed and patted dry
  • 2 cups yellow grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 Persian cucumbers—halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 small bunch radishes, scrubbed and quartered lengthwise
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (1/2 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, pulse 1/4 cup of the cilantro with the lime juice, apple cider vinegar, mustard, garlic, jalapeño, honey, cumin and smoked paprika until combined. With the blender on, add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the kidney beans with the tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and red onion. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Just before serving, add the queso fresco and the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cilantro.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 2 days. Toss with the remaining ingredients just before serving.

