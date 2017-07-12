Kidney Bean Curry
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

This hearty vegetarian curry can be scooped up with naan or served over lots of steamed basmati rice. Slideshow: More Kidney Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 serrano chiles—stemmed, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped cilantro, plus cilantro sprigs for serving
  • 2 tablespoons ghee
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • Two 15-ounce cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed well
  • One 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes, tomatoes crushed by hand and juices reserved
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Plain yogurt and warm naan, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the ginger with the garlic, chiles and 3/4 cup of the chopped cilantro until a finely chopped paste forms, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, melt the ghee over moderately high heat. Add the cumin seeds and cook until fragrant and beginning to pop, about 1 minute. Add the onions and season with generous pinches of salt and pepper. Cook until softened and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cilantro paste and cook until slightly softened, about 1 minute. Add the sweet potatoes, coriander, turmeric, kidney beans, the tomatoes and their juices and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the sweet potatoes have softened and the liquid has thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in the remaining 3/4 cup chopped cilantro, the garam masala and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Ladle the curry into bowls. Serve with a dollop of yogurt and garnish with cilantro sprigs.

Make Ahead

The kidney bean curry will keep in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Gently reheat the curry before serving.

