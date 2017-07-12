Kidney Bean Burgers
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 burgers
Anna Painter

These sweet potato and kidney bean-packed burgers are dredged in cornmeal cooking, so they have a lightly crunchy exterior. We like ours with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise, but a dollop of salsa or some extra cilantro sprigs would be delicious too. Slideshow: More Veggie Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • Two 15-ounce cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 medium shallots, minced
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 jalapeño—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2/3 cup shredded extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup minced cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
  • 1/2 cup stoneground cornmeal
  • 6 potato hamburger buns, toasted
  • Tomato slices, red leaf lettuce and thinly sliced red onion, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Rub the sweet potato with 1/2 teaspoon of the olive oil and prick all over with a fork 5 or 6 times. Roast in a pie plate for about 1 hour, until tender. Let cool slightly. Halve the sweet potato lengthwise and scrape the flesh into a large bowl. Mash with a fork.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the kidney beans until coarsely chopped. Transfer to the bowl with the sweet potato.

Step 3    

In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic, and jalapeño and season with generous pinches of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into the bowl with the sweet potato and, using a rubber spatula, mix until just combined. Add the cheese, the 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, the cilantro, cumin, coriander and paprika and mix until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Press heaping 1/2-cup portions of the burger mixture into 6 patties. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, until the patties are slightly firm.

Step 5    

Sprinkle the cornmeal in a pie plate. Working one at a time, carefully dredge each patty in the cornmeal, pressing gently to help the cornmeal adhere. Place the patties back on the baking sheet.

Step 6    

In an extra-large nonstick skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add 3 of the patties to the skillet. Cook over moderate heat, flipping once, until browned on both sides and hot through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining patties and oil.

Step 7    

Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with tomatoes, lettuce and onion, and serve.

Make Ahead

The kidney bean burgers can be prepared through Step 4 and refrigerated overnight.

