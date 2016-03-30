Khachapuri Adjaruli

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a large bowl, whisk the yeast with the sugar and 1 cup of warm water. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk the milk with the egg and 3 tablespoons of oil.

Step 2 Add the milk mixture, the flour and salt to the foamy yeast and mix until a dough forms. Form the dough into a ball and transfer to a lightly oiled large bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3 Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, divide the dough into 4 equal pieces and form into smooth balls. Set 2 balls of dough 5 inches apart on each sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rest in a warm place for 45 minutes.

Step 4 Make the filling In a blender, puree the feta with 2 of the eggs, 2 tablespoons of water and the salt. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the mozzarella.

Step 5 Preheat the oven to 450°. Transfer the dough balls to a lightly floured work surface. Line the baking sheets with clean parchment. Roll out 1 ball of dough to a 10-inch round. Scoop one-fourth of the cheese filling onto one side of the dough round and fold the other side over; press the edges firmly to seal. Transfer the khachapuri seam side down to a baking sheet and form into an elongated oval with tapered ends. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough and filling. Brush all over with the beaten egg yolks.

Step 6 Using scissors, cut a 6-inch slit down the center of each khachapuri; widen the slit to expose about 2 1/2 inches of the filling. Bake for about 30 minutes, shifting and rotating the pans halfway through, until the breads are puffed and golden and the cheese is melted.