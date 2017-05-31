Kewpie-Marinated Chicken 

Working on a large rimmed baking sheet, using scissors, cut along either side of the chicken backbones to remove them. Flatten the chickens and, using a knife, cut slashes all over the legs and breasts. Spread the marinade on both sides of the chickens. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

Step 3

Set up a grill for indirect grilling, then heat to 400°; oil the grate. Scrape some of the marinade off the chicken. Set the chicken skin side down on the grate over indirect heat. Close the grill and cook, turning once, until the chicken is lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast registers 160°, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a board and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.