Kewpie-Marinated Chicken 
John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
July 2017

A simple combination of lime, cumin, hot paprika and Kewpie mayo is the secret to a pretty fine-tasting grilled chicken from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Kewpie mayonnaise 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons hot paprika 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • Two 3-pound whole chickens 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil,  for brushing 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk the Kewpie with the lime zest and juice, the cumin, paprika, 1 tablespoon  of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper.  

Step 2    

Working on a large rimmed baking sheet, using scissors, cut along either side of the chicken backbones to remove them. Flatten the chickens  and, using a knife, cut slashes all over the legs and breasts. Spread the marinade on both sides of the chickens. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Bring to room temperature before grilling.  

Step 3    

Set up a grill for indirect grilling, then heat to 400°; oil the grate. Scrape some of the marinade off the chicken. Set the chicken skin side down on the grate over indirect heat. Close the grill and cook, turning once, until the chicken is lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast registers 160°, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a board and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.  

Serve With

Grilled onions, such as spring onions, red onions, cipollini and scallions. 

