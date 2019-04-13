Kettle Cove

Grapefruit brings out the delicate floral flavors of Peruvian pisco, an unaged grape brandy, in this frosty blended drink, says bartender Trey Hughes of Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine. Freezing the spirit in advance helps keep the whole concoction cold. If you're fan of sweet-and-salty drinks like margaritas, try sprinkling with a pinch of flaky salt.