Kettle Cove

Victor Protasio
Grapefruit brings out the delicate floral flavors of Peruvian pisco, an unaged grape brandy, in this frosty blended drink, says bartender Trey Hughes of Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine. Freezing the spirit in advance helps keep the whole concoction cold. If you're fan of sweet-and-salty drinks like margaritas, try sprinkling with a pinch of flaky salt.
How to Make It
Step
Combine crushed ice, pisco, agave syrup, lime juice, and grapefruit juice in a blender, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour into 2 collins glasses; garnish each with a grapefruit wedge, and serve immediately with straws.