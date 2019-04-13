Kettle Cove
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Trey Hughes
May 2019

Grapefruit brings out the delicate floral flavors of Peruvian pisco, an unaged grape brandy, in this frosty blended drink, says bartender Trey Hughes of Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine. Freezing the spirit in advance helps keep the whole concoction cold. If you're fan of sweet-and-salty drinks like margaritas, try sprinkling with a pinch of flaky salt.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups crushed ice
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) pisco (such as BarSol), placed in freezer overnight 
  • 6 tablespoons 2-to-1 Agave Syrup
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice (from 1 grapefruit) 
  • Grapefruit wedges, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

Combine crushed ice, pisco, agave syrup, lime juice, and grapefruit juice in a blender, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour into 2 collins glasses; garnish each with a grapefruit wedge, and serve immediately with straws.

