How to Make It

Step 1 Make your mint syrup first. Combine all ingredients for syrup in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Bring ingredients to a low boil and turn heat to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Remove mint sprigs and leaves. Store syrup in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. Yield: 1 1/2 cups.

Step 2 To make Kentucky Mule by the cup: Freeze a copper mule cup for 20 minutes. While mug chills, combine all ingredients except lime wedges in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Put fresh ice cubes into frozen mule cup and strain contents of shaker into cup. Garnish with lime wedges and fresh mint sprigs.