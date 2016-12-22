Kentucky Mule
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Cup: 1; Bowl: 4-6
Food & Wine

This play on a Moscow Mule and a Mint Julep will delight any sized crowd. Served up in copper Mule cups and mixed by the cup or by the bowl, it will be the star cocktail of your next spring or summer party. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

By the cup:

  • 3 ounces ginger beer
  • 3 ounces limeade
  • 1 1/2 ounces Bulleit bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon mint simple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 2-3 fresh mint leaves
  • Lime wedges and mint sprigs for garnish

By the pitcher or bowl:

  • 12 ounce bottle chilled ginger beer
  • 12 ounces chilled limeade
  • 5 1/2 ounces Bulleit bourbon
  • 1/4 cup mint simple syrup
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Mint simple syrup:

  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves and stems
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make your mint syrup first. Combine all ingredients for syrup in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Bring ingredients to a low boil and turn heat to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Remove mint sprigs and leaves. Store syrup in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. Yield: 1 1/2 cups.

Step 2    

To make Kentucky Mule by the cup: Freeze a copper mule cup for 20 minutes. While mug chills, combine all ingredients except lime wedges in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Put fresh ice cubes into frozen mule cup and strain contents of shaker into cup. Garnish with lime wedges and fresh mint sprigs.

Step 3    

To make Kentucky Mule Punch : Combine bottle of ginger beer, 12 ounces of limeade, bourbon, syrup and lime juice in a pitcher or a bowl. Keep cold until ready to serve. Serve in chilled copper cups or punch glasses with a sprig of mint and lime wedges. To keep punch cold for a longer duration without diluting flavor, freeze 12 ounces of ginger beer in ice cube trays to place in punch bowl or pitcher with chilled punch.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up