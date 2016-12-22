This play on a Moscow Mule and a Mint Julep will delight any sized crowd. Served up in copper Mule cups and mixed by the cup or by the bowl, it will be the star cocktail of your next spring or summer party. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Make your mint syrup first. Combine all ingredients for syrup in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Bring ingredients to a low boil and turn heat to simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Remove mint sprigs and leaves. Store syrup in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. Yield: 1 1/2 cups.
To make Kentucky Mule by the cup: Freeze a copper mule cup for 20 minutes. While mug chills, combine all ingredients except lime wedges in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Put fresh ice cubes into frozen mule cup and strain contents of shaker into cup. Garnish with lime wedges and fresh mint sprigs.
To make Kentucky Mule Punch : Combine bottle of ginger beer, 12 ounces of limeade, bourbon, syrup and lime juice in a pitcher or a bowl. Keep cold until ready to serve. Serve in chilled copper cups or punch glasses with a sprig of mint and lime wedges. To keep punch cold for a longer duration without diluting flavor, freeze 12 ounces of ginger beer in ice cube trays to place in punch bowl or pitcher with chilled punch.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This drink was fine, not mind-blowing!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: bvivant
Review Body: This drink is delicious. We tested this along with 2 other similar drinks before a party and this was the clear winner. Very refreshing and not too strong. Everyone loved it.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-12