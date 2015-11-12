Kentucky Hot Brown

Star chef Bobby Flay smothers an open-face turkey sandwich with cheese sauce and bacon for his version of the over-the-top Louisville classic. Slideshow: More Hot Melted Sandwich Recipes
In a small saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and whisk over moderate heat for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the hot milk and bring to a boil. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in both cheeses until melted. Stir in the nutmeg and hot sauce and season with salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Arrange the bacon on a rack set over a baking sheet. Cook until golden and crisp, about 30 minutes.
Preheat the broiler. Arrange the tomato slices on a baking sheet, drizzle with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes per side; keep warm.
Arrange the bread on a foil-lined baking sheet and spread each slice with 1/2 tablespoon of the butter; season with salt and pepper. Broil until lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Flip the bread and toast for 1 minute. Top each toast with some turkey and a slice of tomato. Spoon the sauce on top and sprinkle on both cheeses. Broil until the cheese is melted and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the sandwiches to plates and top with the bacon. Garnish with chopped chives and parsley and serve hot.
Review Body: I made these for our club and was cooking for 60. We ended up making 48 sandwiches because we didn't think we would have a full house - needed exactly 48! Lots of compliments!! BIG problem, the cheese sauce broke down from the horrible burners at the club. It could not be used. BUT, it wasn't missed because we just used all the cheese for topping on 48 sandwiches. Great presentation!! We layered bread, turkey, tomato, 2 bacon and a pile of cheese. We put in 350 oven to melt the cheese and then served!!
