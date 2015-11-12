Kentucky Hot Brown

Author Name: HBcook

Review Body: I made these for our club and was cooking for 60. We ended up making 48 sandwiches because we didn't think we would have a full house - needed exactly 48! Lots of compliments!! BIG problem, the cheese sauce broke down from the horrible burners at the club. It could not be used. BUT, it wasn't missed because we just used all the cheese for topping on 48 sandwiches. Great presentation!! We layered bread, turkey, tomato, 2 bacon and a pile of cheese. We put in 350 oven to melt the cheese and then served!!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-03-22