Kelp Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large sieve, rinse the noodles under cold running water. Transfer them to a large bowl and cover with warm water. Let stand for 30 minutes. The noodles will be pliable but still have a crunchy bite. Drain well.

Step 2 In a blender or a small food processor, finely chop the ginger. Add the miso, rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil and blend until combined. Add the canola oil in a steady stream if using a blender, or in smaller batches if using a food processor, until the dressing is emulsified. Add 1/4 cup of warm water and blend until combined.