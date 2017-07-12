Kelp Noodles
Kelp noodles have a surprising crunchy and refreshing texture—similar to bean sprouts. They’re neutral enough to take on assertive flavors, like a fresh ginger and miso dressing. Slideshow: More Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces kelp noodles
  • One 2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons white miso
  • 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 large carrot, coarsely grated
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced and cut into matchsticks
  • 1 red bell pepper, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large sieve, rinse the noodles under cold running water. Transfer them to a large bowl and cover with warm water. Let stand for 30 minutes. The noodles will be pliable but still have a crunchy bite. Drain well.

Step 2    

In a blender or a small food processor, finely chop the ginger. Add the miso, rice vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil and blend until combined. Add the canola oil in a steady stream if using a blender, or in smaller batches if using a food processor, until the dressing is emulsified. Add 1/4 cup of warm water and blend until combined.

Step 3    

Transfer the noodles to a large serving bowl and use scissors to snip them into shorter lengths. Add the carrot, apple, pepper and cilantro. Toss with enough dressing to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

