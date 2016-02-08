Kedgeree with Mango Chutney and Soft-Boiled Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the mango chutney In a medium saucepan, combine the mango, onion, apple, chile, vinegar and brown sugar. Cover with a parchment paper round or lid and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the apple and onion are very soft, 45 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2 Make the kedgeree In a medium saucepan, combine the basmati rice with the star anise, cinnamon stick, 2 teaspoons of salt and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Discard the star anise and cinnamon stick.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mustard seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the seeds begin to pop, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the rice along with the currants and smoked trout. Cook over moderate heat, stirring a few times, until the trout is warm, 3 minutes. Add the cream and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the parsley and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and simmer over moderate heat for 6 minutes. Pour off the hot water and gently shake the eggs in the pan to crack the shells. Fill the pan with cold water and let stand for 1 minute. Peel the eggs. Add 2 inches of water to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Add the peeled eggs and warm them for 2 minutes. Carefully drain and pat dry. Cut the eggs in half.