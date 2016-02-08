Kedgeree with Mango Chutney and Soft-Boiled Eggs
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Corner Kitchen
March 2016

This curried rice, an Anglo-Indian favorite, is studded with chunks of smoked trout. The homemade mango chutney here is exceptional, but you can use store-bought instead. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

MANGO CHUTNEY

  • 3 cups finely chopped mango (from 2 mangoes)
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple—peeled, cored and coarsely grated
  • 1/2 serrano chile, seeded and minced
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

KEDGEREE

  • 2 cups basmati rice
  • 3 whole star anise
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons brown mustard seeds
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1/4 cup dried currants
  • 3 smoked trout fillets (9 ounces), skinned, meat flaked into large pieces
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 4 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the mango chutney

In a medium saucepan, combine the mango, onion, apple, chile, vinegar and brown sugar.  Cover with a parchment paper round or lid and cook over  moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the apple and onion are very soft, 45 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2    Make the kedgeree

In a medium saucepan, combine the basmati rice with the star anise, cinnamon stick, 2 teaspoons of salt and 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Discard the star anise and cinnamon stick.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mustard seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the seeds begin to pop, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the rice along with the currants and smoked trout. Cook over moderate heat, stirring a few times, until the trout is warm, 3 minutes. Add the cream and  1 1/2 tablespoons of the parsley and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and simmer over moderate heat for 6 minutes. Pour off the hot water and gently shake the eggs in the pan to crack the shells. Fill the pan with cold water and let stand for 1 minute. Peel the eggs. Add 2 inches of water to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Add the peeled eggs and warm them for 2 minutes. Carefully drain and pat dry. Cut the eggs in half.

Step 5    

Top the kedgeree with the soft-boiled eggs, garnish with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of parsley and serve with the mango chutney.

Make Ahead

The chutney can be refrigerated for 2 weeks. Serve at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a juicy, herb-inflected Spanish white.

